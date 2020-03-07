LIV Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Premier League Match Details

Liverpool will kick off Premier League Matchday 29 at Anfield when they host Bournemouth on Saturday. The Reds have almost secured their first-ever Premier League title (22 points clear of Manchester City). But Jurgen Klopp and his men will be looking to leave the past week behind, where they lost twice, and steer ahead towards the business end of the campaign. Keep reading for the LIV vs BOU Dream11 prediction, LIV vs BOU Dream11 team, LIV vs BOU Dream11 top picks, LIV vs BOU match preview, schedule and all details.
Every angle of @GWijnaldum's stunning finish against @afcbournemouth last season 🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/C8LcIBxrOL— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 6, 2020
Also Read | Ronaldinho Admits Guilt In 'fake' Passport Case, Freed By Courts In Paraguay
Venue: Anfield
Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020
Time: 6:00 PM IST
As mentioned, Liverpool are coming off a poor run for the first time this season. They have lost thrice in just four games and were dismal in their loss to Watford last week. Jurgen Klopp would like to avoid a similar dip in performance when they host fellow Premier League strugglers on Saturday. While Jordan Henderson is yet to back, Reds have been dealt with another blow after Alisson suffered a hip injury and could miss Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Adrian should slot back between the sticks against Bournemouth as the usual lineup picks itself.
Meanwhile, the Cherries are currently languishing in the relegation zone. More precisely, 18th with just 27 points after 28 games. Eddie Howe's side have really failed to get going after a good start to the season. Callum Wilson's goals have dried up while they have failed to prevent conceding (45 goals conceded). It'll be a big ask for Bournemouth to face the runaway leaders on their own turf on Saturday. That said, Liverpool's current wobble could be a boost to Eddie Howe and his men, who could come to surprise at Anfield.
Also Read | Liverpool Player Naby Keita's Cousin Among Nine Dead In Guinea Bus Accident
Liverpool: Alisson (hip), Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Naby Keita (hip), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)
Bournemouth: Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Chris Mepham (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Harry Wilson (ineligible to face Liverpool), Lewis Cook (unknown), Lloyd Kelly (thigh)
Adrian (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Joshua King, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson
Also Read | RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Bundesliga Title Could Land Him PL Job
Liverpool: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Bournemouth: Callum Wilson, Philip Billing
Goalkeeper: Adrian
Defenders: N Ake, J Gomez, T Alexander-Arnold (vice-captain), A Robertson
Midfielders: Sadio Mane, R Fraser, P Billing, A O Chamberlain
Attackers: M Salah (captain), J King
Liverpool should enter the contest as favourites over Bournemouth.
Also Read | ARS Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Premier League Match Live Details