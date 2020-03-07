LIV Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Premier League Match Details

Liverpool will kick off Premier League Matchday 29 at Anfield when they host Bournemouth on Saturday. The Reds have almost secured their first-ever Premier League title (22 points clear of Manchester City). But Jurgen Klopp and his men will be looking to leave the past week behind, where they lost twice, and steer ahead towards the business end of the campaign. Keep reading for the LIV vs BOU Dream11 prediction, LIV vs BOU Dream11 team, LIV vs BOU Dream11 top picks, LIV vs BOU match preview, schedule and all details.

LIV vs BOU Dream11 match schedule: LIV vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Venue: Anfield

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM IST

LIV vs BOU Dream11 team preview

As mentioned, Liverpool are coming off a poor run for the first time this season. They have lost thrice in just four games and were dismal in their loss to Watford last week. Jurgen Klopp would like to avoid a similar dip in performance when they host fellow Premier League strugglers on Saturday. While Jordan Henderson is yet to back, Reds have been dealt with another blow after Alisson suffered a hip injury and could miss Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Adrian should slot back between the sticks against Bournemouth as the usual lineup picks itself.

Meanwhile, the Cherries are currently languishing in the relegation zone. More precisely, 18th with just 27 points after 28 games. Eddie Howe's side have really failed to get going after a good start to the season. Callum Wilson's goals have dried up while they have failed to prevent conceding (45 goals conceded). It'll be a big ask for Bournemouth to face the runaway leaders on their own turf on Saturday. That said, Liverpool's current wobble could be a boost to Eddie Howe and his men, who could come to surprise at Anfield.

LIV vs BOU Dream11 team news

Liverpool: Alisson (hip), Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Naby Keita (hip), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)

Bournemouth: Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Chris Mepham (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Harry Wilson (ineligible to face Liverpool), Lewis Cook (unknown), Lloyd Kelly (thigh)

LIV vs BOU Dream11 predicted lineup

Liverpool

Adrian (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Joshua King, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

LIV vs BOU Dream11 top picks

Liverpool: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson, Philip Billing

LIV vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Adrian

Defenders: N Ake, J Gomez, T Alexander-Arnold (vice-captain), A Robertson

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, R Fraser, P Billing, A O Chamberlain

Attackers: M Salah (captain), J King

LIV vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Liverpool should enter the contest as favourites over Bournemouth.

Note: The LIV vs BOU Dream11 prediction is from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive result in your game.

