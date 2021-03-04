LIV Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

A battle of German masterminds awaits us as Liverpool take on high-flying Chelsea in their upcoming midweek Premier League fixture on Thursday. The match is set to be played at Anfield on March 4, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:45 AM (Friday, March 5) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LIV vs CHE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

LIV vs CHE live: LIV vs CHE Dream11 match preview

Liverpool ended their four-game losing run on Sunday as the Reds finally managed to record a comfortable 2-0 win against Sheffield United. Currently slotted sixth on the Premier League table, the reigning champions have gone from the title contenders to fighting for a Champions League spot. With 12 wins from 26 games and 43 points in hand, Jurgen Klopp's men are just a point away from Chelsea's tally and will look at this game as an opportunity to overtake their London rivals and move closer to a top-four spot.

Chelsea on the other hand have been one of the most improved teams in the Premier League after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has completely turned around Chelsea's fortunes as the London outfit is yet to suffer from any loss under him. Currently, on a 10-match unbeaten run, the Blues played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in their last competitive outing and will be hoping to continue on their positive run by aiming for their 12th league win.

LIV vs CHE Playing 11

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Defenders- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andy Robertson, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders- Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Alcantara, Mason Mount, Sadio Mane

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, Olivier Giroud

LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Mohamed Salah or Mason Mount

Vice-Captain- Olivier Giroud or Sadio Mane

LIV vs CHE Match Prediction

The reigning Premier League champions will be confident after their Sheffield win but will also be wary of Thomas Tuchel's side. The Blues of London have great squad depth and have been defensively solid under the new manager. The match between the Merseyside and the London outfits promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a consistent high-flying Chelsea to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

Note: The above LIV vs CHE Dream11 prediction, LIV vs CHE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team and LIV vs CHE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.