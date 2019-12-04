LIV Vs EVE Dream11 Match Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Liverpool are currently at the summit of the English Premier League table with 40 points from 14 games this season. Jurgen Klopp and Co. are yet to taste defeat this season having registered a 2-1 win over Brighton Hove Albion over the weekend. Ballon d'Or runner-up Virgil Van Dijk scored a match-winning brace against Brighton as Liverpool continued to push for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Everton have underperformed this season despite spending big in the summer transfer window. Pressure will be on the shoulders of Marco Silva as Everton are languishing at the 17th spot in the Premier League table with just 14 points. Everton travel to Anfield on Wednesday to take on rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Here is our take on both teams along with the Dream11 prediction for the Premier League match.

LIV vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Liverpool predicted line-up

Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Everton predicted line-up

Jordan Pickford (GK), Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibe, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, Theo Walcott, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.



LIV vs EVE Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yerry Mina, Virgil Van Dijk (VC), Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Forwards: Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane (C), Richarlison, Roberto Firmino

Everton forward Richarlison extends his contract with Everton

🗣 | "I try to pay back the Evertonians' affection. I try to sweat blood and tears for this Club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt."



💙 you, @richarlison97. #EFC pic.twitter.com/UVL59CXq6K — Everton (@Everton) December 3, 2019

