LIV Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2021 Match Preview

A highly-anticipated Merseyside derby awaits us on Matchday 25 of the English Premier League as Liverpool welcome Everton for their Saturday night clash. The match is slated to be played at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday, February 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the LIV vs EVE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and details of this Merseyside derby.

LIV vs EVE live: LIV vs EVE Dream11 match preview

Liverpool will be heading into a match brimming with confidence as they defeated RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 first leg of their ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign. However, they have been suffering through a poor patch in the Premier League after suffering three consecutive defeats against Brighton, Manchester City and Leicester City. Klopp's men will rather look to focus on their Champions League win and move to carry on the winning momentum as they prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Everton, on the other hand, will start the game with an additional game in hand as Carlo Ancelotti's men make a trip to Anfield with the aim of going on par with their Merseyside rivals. They are currently slotted seventh on the league table with 11 wins from 23 games. The Blues of Merseyside have collected 37 points this season so far and will enter the game following two consecutive losses against Fulham and Manchester City. Despite their 3 poor outings, Everton have done reasonably well in the season so far and will be fired up to get back to winning ways.

LIV vs EVE Playing 11s (probable)

Liverpool - Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Everton - Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Defenders - Lucas Digne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Holgate, Jordan Henderson

Midfielders - Thiago, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Sadio Mane

Strikers - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mohamed Salah (C), Richarlison (VC)

LIV vs EVE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Mohamed Salah or Richarlison

Vice-Captain- Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIV vs EVE Match Prediction

The match promises to be a thrilling contest just like every previous Merseyside Derbies. With just three points separating both the teams, the importance of a win grows tenfolds. Both teams will be aiming not just to be declared as the best team in Merseyside but also look to break into the top four of the Premier League table with a win in the Derby. We predict an enticing encounter with the match likely to end in a draw as both teams are expected to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Note: The above LIV vs EVE Dream11 prediction, LIV vs EVE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team and LIV vs EVE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.