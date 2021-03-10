LIV Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Preview

The Reds of Merseyside will be travelling to Budapest as Liverpool gear up to take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The second leg of this round of 16 clash is et to be played on March 10 at the Puskas ARena with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM ( Thursday, March 11) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LIV vs LEP Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this Champions League match.

LIV vs LEP live: LIV vs LEP Dream11 match preview

Liverpool walk into the game with a major advantage as they hold a 2-0 lead from their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against RB Leipzig. However, things have nott been good for Jurgen Klopp's men as they have lost six of their last eight games. The Reds have found it hard to score when they have been the home team with Liverpool yet to register an open play goal in 2021 at Anfield. The reigning Premier League champions will be desperate to hold on to their lead and be wary of their German counterparts who look to be in scintillating form.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have registered four wins in a row before their Champions League clash, scoring 11 goals in the process. Apart from their first-leg loss to Liverpool, the Bundesliga outfit has not lost any of its other nine matches and will be itching to get its revenge against the English side

LIV vs LEP Playing 11

Liverpool- Alisson Becker; Nathaniel Phillips, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcântara, Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulácsi, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Dayot Upamecano, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen

LIV vs LEP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Peter Gulácsi

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nordi Mukiele Andrew Robertson, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders - Sadio Mané, Dani Olmo, Diogo Jota, Marcel Sabitzer

Strikers - Mohamed Salah, Christopher Nkunku

LIV vs LEP Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Christopher Nkunku or Sadio Mané

Vice-Captain- Mohamed Salah or Dani Olmo

LIV vs LEP Match Prediction

Jurgen Klopp continues to start the game with a shaky make-shift defence and will have to do without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomes. Given the defensive instability of the English outfit and the fantastic form of the free-scoring RB Leipzig, we expect a narrow win for the Roten Bullen outfit who will likely qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Prediction- Liverpool 1-2 RB Leipzig

Note: The above LIV vs LEP Dream11 prediction, LIV vs LEP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs LEP Dream11 Team and LIV vs LEP Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.