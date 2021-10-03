LIV Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

An unbeaten Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture, tonight at 9:00 pm IST. Liverpool will seek to continue the unbeaten run but will face a mighty challenge with Manchester City on the other side.

The Reds have picked up four wins and two draws from six games and sits second in the league table. The team comes into this fixture having beaten Porto 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League clash. Meanwhile, Manchester City stands sixth in the league table with four wins, one draw and one loss from their six matches. The team comes into this clash following a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Citizens won their last clash with Liverpool at Anfield, but the last time they won consecutive league games at the venue was back in 1953, and Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to get all three points and change the stats but keeping Liverpool at bay at their den is no easy feat. Here is our Liverpool vs Man City Predicted XI, Liverpool vs Manchester City team news and more.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head to Head

Liverpool has a better win record against Manchester City having won 105 out of 217 games between the two teams, while Manchester City has 58 victories to their name. The last time the two sides met on 7th February, Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Team News

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been ruled out due to a muscle injury while Thiago too remains sidelined. This is likely to see James Milner continue to be deployed as a right wing-back. Harvey Elliott continues to be unavailable for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan while Benjamin Mendy too will be unavailable having been suspended by the club in an impending policy inquiry.

Liverpool vs Man City Predicted XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, James Milner; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.

Manchester City: Ederson; Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

LIV vs MCI Dream11 fantasy team picks

Liverpool

Sadio Mane

Mo Salah

Manchester City

Jack Grealish

Kevin De Bruyne

LIV vs MCI Dream11 Team

Ederson, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jack Grealish (VC), Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah (C), Gabriel Jesus

LIV vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have great quality in their side and will look to go into the international break on a high note. Liverpool are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League and will go into this game as favourites. If Manchester City are to win this one, they will have to work extra hard to keep Liverpool from Scoring. We predict a 2-1 win for Liverpool.

Image: AP