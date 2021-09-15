LIV Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Seven-time European champions AC Milan will take a trip to Anfield to take on six-time European champions Liverpool in what will be their first appearance in the Champions League since 2014.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into a genuine European power, with one of the most dangerous front lines in England. The Merseyside giants have been outstanding in the Premier League this season and will be looking to reclaim their European dominance. The previous season's disappointment is undoubtedly over, as seen by their excellent performance in the defeat of Leeds United. Mo Salah added to his excellent start to the season with another goal, his 100th in the Champions League. In the 3-0 victory, Fabinho and Sadio Mane both scored, propelling Liverpool to third place in the league.

AC Milan surpassed everyone's hopes the previous season by returning to the Champions League after years of disappointment and despair. The Rossoneri have good players in their ranks and will be determined to prove their worth by outplaying the club's greats in the tournament. Despite failing to retain the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season, AC Milan has begun the season strongly, winning three of their first three games in Serie A, including a 2-0 victory against Lazio on Sunday.

Liverpool vs AC Milan head to head

Liverpool and AC Milan have played out two famous UEFA Champions League fixtures and those two fixtures are the only times the two sides faced each other. Both teams have won once and surprisingly both came during the Champions League finals. Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul in 2005 while AC Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2007 finals. The two teams have since played two friendlies with Liverpool winning both.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams are still injured and will miss this game. Harvey Elliott suffered a long-term injury against Leeds United on Sunday and will be unavailable for selection as well. Minamino was spotted practising after suffering a thigh injury and will be contending for a spot on the team on Wednesday night.

AC Milan

Olivier Giroud's rehabilitation from COVID-19 is improving, and he might be ready for this game. Tiemoue Bakayoko suffered an injury against Lazio last week and may not be taking the field. Zlatan Ibrahimovic too is out is after suffering from Achilles tendon inflammation while Rade Krunic will also miss out due to a calf injury.

LIV vs MIL Probable Playing XI

Liverpool Probable Playing XI: Alisson Becker(GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota.

A.C. Milan Probable Playing XI: Mike Maignan(GK), Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Franck Kessie, Samuel Castillejo, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Dream 11 Team

Alisson Becker(GK), Andrew Robertson, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane(VC), Thiago Alcantara, Franck Kessie, Olivier Giroud, Mohamed Salah(C), Rafael Leao.

LIV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction

AC Milan have only won one of their last 13 games against English opponents in European competition, a stat that will be of some worry, but the team come into this game on a good run and will hope they can put up some good performances today. Meanwhile, Liverpool too are in good form. This for fans means in that they are in like for a closely fought encounter on the Merseyside.

Image: AP