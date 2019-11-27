LIV Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Other Match Details

Two clubs with contrasting domestic fortunes will go head to head at Anfield as Liverpool get ready to welcome Napoli for their last home game in the group stages of the Champions League. Napoli are currently second in Group E after two wins and two draws. Liverpool, however, are leading the group after three wins and a loss.

LIV vs NAP Dream11 preview

In the pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he had anything to say regarding the internal issues surrounding Napoli. Klopp replied by saying that if there's one manager in club football who doesn't need any advice from anyone, it is Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti, in turn, replied by saying that Klopp would be one of the few managers he would take advice from. However, both managers will have to put their niceties aside when they face off at Anfield on Champions League Matchday 5. A win for Liverpool will see them secure the top spot in the group and the Reds will thus qualify for the Round of 16 with a game to spare. This could prove to be beneficial for Jurgen Klopp, especially considering a jampacked schedule around the corner. The Reds are fighting on multiple fronts this season with the Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League as well as Premier League fixtures scheduled for December 2019.

LIV vs NAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alex Meret

Defenders - Kalidou Koulibaly, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (captain), Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Jose Callejon, Sadio Mane (vice-captain)

Forwards - Mohamed Salah, Dries Mertens

LIV vs NAP Dream11 prediction

Anfield has been known to be a notoriously intimidating place to visit for rivals. Just ask Barcelona. With Lorenzo Insigne out injured and Mohamed Salah declared fit for the clash, our LIV vs NAP Dream11 prediction is a 3-1 win for Liverpool.

