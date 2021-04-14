LIV Vs RM Dream11: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Prediction And Team News

Liverpool welcome Real Madrid in their all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday, The second leg of the last eight in Europe's most prestigious competition is set to be played at Anfield on April 14 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, April 15) according to IST. Let's have a look at LIV vs RM Dream11 team, top picks alongside other details of this match.

LIV vs RM Match Preview

Vinicius Junior produced one of his best performances in a Real Madrid Jersey during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week as Real Madrid registered a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Los Blancos rode on a brace from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio's strike late in the first half and now hold a strong chance of qualifying for the final four of the Champions League. However, Liverpool managed to nick out a crucial away goal and will be eager to capitalise on the same as they prepare to seek revenge at Anfield on Wednesday

After suffering a humiliating loss in the first leg, the Reds of Merseyside managed to get back to winning ways by edging out a narrow 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their latest outing. Real Madrid on the other hand continued on their fine form and pumped up their chances of lifting the LaLiga title by registering a 2-1 win over league rivals FC Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday. Both the teams will be heading into the match after pocketing their respective wins and will be aiming to continue their momentum in an attempt to make it into the final four of the Champions League.

LIV vs RM Playing 11

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Nacho, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

LIV vs RM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Karim Benzema or Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain- Sadio Mane or Vinicius Junior

LIV vs RM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders –Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nacho, Andrew Robertson, Eder Militao

Midfielders –Thiago Alcantara, Toni Kroos, Sadio Mane

Strikers –Vinicius Junior, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema

LIV vs RM Dream11 Prediction

Los Blancos have been playing some of their best football and are expected to register yet another win on Wednesday. However, the Anfield outfit has improved since the loss to the Spanish outfit in the UCL last week and is expected to bounce back against Real Madrid. We predict both the teams to end the match in a draw which will lead to Real Madrid qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Prediction- Liverpool 1-1 Real Madrid

Note: The above LIV vs RM Dream11 prediction, LIV vs RM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs RM Dream11 Team and LIV vs RM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.