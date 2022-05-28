LIV Vs RM Dream11 Prediction: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Fantasy Tips, Injuries & Team News

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) final is just a few hours away and football fans around the world cannot be more excited to see the sport's biggest competition. This year's UCL final includes two of the most successful teams as six-time champions Liverpool take on 13-time winners Real Madrid, with both teams looking to script history.

On the one hand, the Reds will be looking to lift a treble this season, having already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup earlier this year. On the other hand, Los Blancos will be looking to extend their run as the most successful team in the competition's history with their 14th win.

The all-important clash will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 29, from the Stade de France. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at the Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news, and our LIV vs RM Dream11 prediction.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool received a huge boost as Fabinho and Thiago are fit to feature in the team. The only injury concern that they have is that Divock Origi is currently recuperating from an injury, and hence, will not be able to take part in what will be his last game for the team.

On this day last year we agreed a deal to sign @IbrahimaKonate_ 🗓️



Tonight, we’ll play a #UCLfinal in a city that means so much to him. It’s time to meet Ibou’s family and friends in La Roquette ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cL91m1zN4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

On the other hand, Real Madrid have a few injury concerns as David Alaba and Gareth Bale are carrying knocks, making it unlikely that they will face the Reds. Meanwhile, Miguel Gutierrez is sidelined due to injury. Below are our predicted starting line-ups for both sides:

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Go behind the scenes as we landed in France ahead of the #UCLfinal.



Inside Paris is now live 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

LIV vs RM Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane

Strikers: Mohamed Salah (VC), Karim Benzema