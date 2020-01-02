LIV Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Schedule For Premier League

Liverpool will play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on January 2, 2020 (January 3 IST). The game will be played at Anfield. Let us look at the LIV vs SHF Dream11 preview, schedule, teams, predictions and other details of the game.
The first-time ball 🤩— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2020
The touch 🔥
The finish 👌
A stunner from Stevie against @SheffieldUnited ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/g3tZPLIRcj
Liverpool are leading the Premier League with a 10-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a two-game advantage over other teams. Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League with 18 victories while drawing one game. Sadio Mane scored the team’s only goal in their recent Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sheffield United are placed eighth in the Premier League 2019-20 season, with 29 points in 20 games. They were defeated by Manchester City in the previous Premier League game, conceding twice.
Venue: Anfield
Date: Thursday, January 2, 2020 (January 3 according to IST).
Time: 1.30 am (IST)
Liverpool: WWWWW
Sheffield United: LDWWW
Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK); Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah
Sheffield United: Dean Henderson; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie
Captain: Jordan Henderson
Vice-captain: Enda Stevens
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack O'Connell, Andrew Robertson
Midfielders: Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Enda Stevens
Forwards: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah
Liverpool are the favourites to win against Sheffield United.