LIV Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Schedule For Premier League

Liverpool will play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on January 2, 2020 (January 3 IST). The game will be played at Anfield. Let us look at the LIV vs SHF Dream11 preview, schedule, teams, predictions and other details of the game.

The first-time ball 🤩

The touch 🔥

The finish 👌



A stunner from Stevie against @SheffieldUnited ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/g3tZPLIRcj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2020

LIV vs SHF Dream11 preview

Liverpool are leading the Premier League with a 10-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a two-game advantage over other teams. Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League with 18 victories while drawing one game. Sadio Mane scored the team’s only goal in their recent Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sheffield United are placed eighth in the Premier League 2019-20 season, with 29 points in 20 games. They were defeated by Manchester City in the previous Premier League game, conceding twice.

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Schedule

Venue: Anfield

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2020 (January 3 according to IST).

Time: 1.30 am (IST)

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Last five matches

Liverpool: WWWWW

Sheffield United: LDWWW

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Teams

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK); Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jordan Henderson

Vice-captain: Enda Stevens

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack O'Connell, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Enda Stevens

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Prediction

Liverpool are the favourites to win against Sheffield United.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.