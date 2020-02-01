Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

LIV Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

Football News

liv vs sou dream11: Liverpool will go head to head against Southampton in the upcoming match of English Premier League on February 1, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
liv vs sou dream11

Liverpool will go head to head against Southampton in the upcoming match of English Premier League on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 PM IST. Liverpool are currently leading the standings. They have registered 23 wins and 0 losses (D 1) in the 24 matches they've played so far. On the other hand, Southampton are placed on the ninth spot. They have registered 9 wins and 11 losses (D 4) in the 24 matches they've played so far. The match will be played at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Also Read l BOS vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details

LIV vs SOU Schedule

  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

  • Date: February 01, 2020

  • Time: 8:30 PM IST

 

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Last five matches

  • Liverpool: WWWWW

  • Southampton: WLWWD

Also Read l RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and match details

LIV vs SOU Dream11 squad

LIV vs SOU Dream11: Liverpool

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana However, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

LIV vs SOU Dream11: Southampton

Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Harry Lewis, Kyle Walker-Peters, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Cédric Soares, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, William Smallbone, Callum Slattery, Kayne Ramsay, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael

Also Read l VAL vs CEV Dream11 LaLiga prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Top Picks

  • Goalkeeper: Alex McCarthy

  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jannik Vestergaard

  • Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

  • Forwards: Danny Ings, Mohamed Salah (C)

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read l WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team prediction, top picks, preview and other match details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
AMIT SHAH ON BUDGET 2020
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020