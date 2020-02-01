LIV Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

Liverpool will go head to head against Southampton in the upcoming match of English Premier League on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 PM IST. Liverpool are currently leading the standings. They have registered 23 wins and 0 losses (D 1) in the 24 matches they've played so far. On the other hand, Southampton are placed on the ninth spot. They have registered 9 wins and 11 losses (D 4) in the 24 matches they've played so far. The match will be played at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

LIV vs SOU Schedule

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: February 01, 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Last five matches

Liverpool: WWWWW

Southampton: WLWWD

LIV vs SOU Dream11 squad

LIV vs SOU Dream11: Liverpool

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana However, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

LIV vs SOU Dream11: Southampton

Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Harry Lewis, Kyle Walker-Peters, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Cédric Soares, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, William Smallbone, Callum Slattery, Kayne Ramsay, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Top Picks

Goalkeeper: Alex McCarthy

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Danny Ings, Mohamed Salah (C)

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

