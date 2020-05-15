Live Sports Returns With Bundesliga Football League

As the world inches closer to normalcy, Bundesliga is currently the only major league to resume its matches bringing with it renewed spirit of both, club rivalries and camaraderie between players and fans alike. After weeks of no Live sports at all in any channel and fans missing the usual club rivalries banter and not being able to show allegiance to their favourite teams; Live streaming will start with all the matches of German Football League 'Bundesliga’.

As people in India prepare for Lockdown 4.0, Disney+ Hotstar VIP takes centre spot by bringing a much-needed respite for all sports fans! Starting Saturday, it will once again be the go-to destination for people looking for an adrenaline rush associated with football.

All Bundesliga matches will be held behind closed doors and no more than 300 people including players and staff will be allowed in the stadium.

The League will kick-off with the perennial favourites - Borussia Dortmund taking on rivals Schalke 04, who are currently in the sixth position in the table. Additionally, people who missed watching the matches LIVE can catch Highlights and other content like Top goals of the gameweek and Full gameweek reviews.

(Image Courtesy: AP)