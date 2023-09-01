Transfer Deadline Day Highlights: Barcelona Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid On Loan

Quick links:
Joao Felix, (Image: AP)
Sofyan Amrabat will be announced as a Manchester United player very shortly
Joao Felix has joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal
His dream came true 😏 pic.twitter.com/oiEvrXlDkz— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023
PSG will reportedly pay an initial €75 million for Randal Kolo Muani with a further €15 million in add-ons
Burnley have reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea for Ian Maatsen
Luka Jovioc will sign for AC Milan from Fiorentina on a season long loan deal
The summer transfer window in Italy has now closed
BREAKING: João Félix to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Atlético on loan deal, NO buy option clause will be included 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Barça waiting to sign documents then sealed.
July 18, exclusive interview: “I want to join Barça, it’s my dream”. Now reality. pic.twitter.com/9iP5MKb3ej
"Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Jonny Evans has joined the club, signing a one-year contract until June 2024," the club has announced
Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha's potential move to Bayern Munich has broken down. Transfer window in Germany is now closed.
Brighton have sealed a season long loan deal for Ansu Fati from Barcelona
We are pleased to confirm the signing of @ANSUFATI on a season-long loan from @FCBarcelona! 🤝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 1, 2023
Manchester United have announced the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur
🇪🇸➡️🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023
Sergio Reguilon has signed up for the 2023/24 season! 💪#MUFC
Ryan Gravenberch will be a Liverpool player in a short while
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal in excess of £40m with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The manager has also confirmed that the Red Devils have secured the signature of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal. "He's very experienced player, played for big clubs, already played a lot of La Liga and Premier League games, he has a very good background, he can play very intense football, we are happy."
In order to recruit Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer from the Saudi Pro League worth more than £100 million plus significant add-ons. proposal made last night during a cordial phone discussion with Mike Gordon. Liverpool thinks the matter is over.
Werder Bremer have submitted formal bid to sign Rafael Santos Borré from Eintracht, talks underway 🟢🇨🇴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Agreement very close as medical tests will be booked soon. pic.twitter.com/IxQ5tKIoBX
Manchester United will bid again for Sofyan Amrabat. Decision made, up to Fiorentina then 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Amrabat has no plans to join Fulham or any other club despite links: Man Utd, his priority since June.
He’s been very clear also in the last 24h, he wants United. pic.twitter.com/hUPUyLW4JB
Official, exclusive story confirmed. Cole Palmer joins Chelsea on £40m deal plus add-ons from Manchester City 🔵✨— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Contract until 2030 plus option.
“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents”. pic.twitter.com/djV26Zvntc
Altay Bayindir signs as new Man United goalkeeper, here we go! Turkish GK will be new backup option to replace Dean Henderson 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Fenerbahçe will receive fee in the region of €6/7m. pic.twitter.com/Vxtx97Asbh
Benfica are closing in on deal to sign Juan Bernat, here we go! Agreement is being finalised with PSG later today 🚨🔴🦅 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
It will be a loan move, as L’Équipe called. pic.twitter.com/MFRRempdr9
Ryan Gravenberch, landing in Liverpool in some minutes 🚨🛩️ #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Medical tests right after for the Dutch midfielder as new #LFC player, then time to put pen on paper.
Contract until June 2028. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pCkoK1TLXa
In the waning moments of the summer transfer window, Mason Greenwood from Man United was up for possible transfer to Lazio.
Deal reached between Atléti and the Saudi club on Yannick Ferreira Carrasco for a sum close to €15 million.
Carrasco will travel for medical tests in the coming hours due to the agreement of a three-year contract.
Although most European leagues have deadlines today, they do not all close at the same time.
Here are some important times to remember.
Germany - closes 5pm.