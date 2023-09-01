Last Updated:

Transfer Deadline Day Highlights: Barcelona Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid On Loan

The summer transfer window is about to end in a few hours. It's the day we've all been waiting for: Transfer Deadline Day this summer. It's going to be a busy day, with many transfers as teams look to bolster their squads. Here, you can the transfer window live updates, deadline day live updates, and all the latest transfer updates.

Football News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
transfer window live updates

Joao Felix, (Image: AP)

pointer
02:14 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Sofyan Amrabat to Man United will be announced shortly

Sofyan Amrabat will be announced as a Manchester United player very shortly

pointer
02:14 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Joao Felix joins Barcelona

Joao Felix has joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal

pointer
01:19 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Randal Kolo Muani to PSG

PSG will reportedly pay an initial €75 million for Randal Kolo Muani with a further €15 million in add-ons

pointer
01:19 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo to join Barcelona

Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo will join FC Barcelona on loan deals.

pointer
00:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Ian Maatsen to Burnley

Burnley have reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea for Ian Maatsen

pointer
00:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Luka Jovic to AC Milan

Luka Jovioc will sign for AC Milan from Fiorentina on a season long loan deal

pointer
00:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: Italian transfer window has closes

The summer transfer window in Italy has now closed

pointer
00:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Transfer window live updates: FC Barcelona to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix will sign for Barcelona on a season-long loan deal

 

pointer
22:03 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Jonny Evan signs a short term deal with Manchester United

"Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Jonny Evans has joined the club, signing a one-year contract until June 2024," the club has announced 

pointer
22:03 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates:Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich is off

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha's potential move to Bayern Munich has broken down. Transfer window in Germany is now closed.

pointer
21:17 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Brighton sign Ansu Fati

Brighton have sealed a season long loan deal for Ansu Fati from Barcelona

pointer
21:17 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Manchester United have signed Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have announced the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur

pointer
19:00 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Liverpool are about to announce the signing of Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch will be a Liverpool player in a short while

pointer
19:00 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Brennan Johnson on the verge of making a move to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal in excess of £40m with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson

pointer
19:00 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Manchester United agree deals for both Reguilon and Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The manager has also confirmed that the Red Devils have secured the signature of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal. "He's very experienced player, played for big clubs, already played a lot of La Liga and Premier League games, he has a very good background, he can play very intense football, we are happy."

pointer
17:06 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Liverpool reject £100 million bid for Salah

In order to recruit Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer from the Saudi Pro League worth more than £100 million plus significant add-ons. proposal made last night during a cordial phone discussion with Mike Gordon.  Liverpool thinks the matter is over.

pointer
16:03 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Werder Bremer has made an official proposal to sign Rafael Santos Borré from Eintracht Frankfurt.
 
pointer
14:44 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Manchester United eye for Sofyan Amrabat
pointer
14:04 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Cole Palmer joins Chelsea on £40m
pointer
13:08 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Erik ten Hag sign new GK
pointer
12:25 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Juan Bernat is likely to join Benfica on a loan move
pointer
12:17 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Ryan Gravenberch is new Liverpool midfielder
pointer
12:08 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Mason Greenwood to Lazio?

In the waning moments of the summer transfer window, Mason Greenwood from Man United was up for possible transfer to Lazio. 

pointer
12:08 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Atletico Madrid legend leaves for Saudi Arabia

Deal reached between Atléti and the Saudi club on Yannick Ferreira Carrasco for a sum close to €15 million.
Carrasco will travel for medical tests in the coming hours due to the agreement of a three-year contract.

pointer
12:08 IST, September 1st 2023
Transfer window live updates: Transfer window shutting times

Although most European leagues have deadlines today, they do not all close at the same time.

Here are some important times to remember.

Germany - closes 5pm.

  • Italy - 7pm
  • France - 10pm
  • England - 11pm
  • Spain - 11pm
  • Scotland - 12am

 

COMMENT