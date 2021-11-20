Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Surprises Egyptian Refugees In Heart-warming Video; Watch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah paid a surprise virtual visit to school children in his native country Egypt. The 29-year-old appeared before a class at Al Farooq Omar school in Cairo via video conferencing to share his thoughts on why digital education is important. Salah interacted with the children and also took a couple of questions from them regarding various issues, including speculations about his future at Liverpool.

Salah answers question on Liverpool future

Salah, an ambassador for Instant Network Schools (INS), suddenly appeared before the class filled with refugee kids, who were seen rubbing their eyes in disbelief after watching the world-famous football player live on their screens. The classroom was filled with joy and giggles as Salah interacted with each student one by one. One of the students named Abdelrahman took the opportunity to ask Salah about his future at Liverpool. Salah, in turn jokingly asked Abdelrahman if he was a journalist?

In the video shared by the official Twitter handle of UNHCR, a UN agency for refugees, Salah can be heard addressing the youngsters how important education is for them and how it may transform their outlook on things for the better. "I want to tell you all that it's important that you focus on your education, and if you have certain aspirations or dreams that you want to achieve education will only further propel your future and will completely change your point of view on the world itself."

That moment when one of the best players in the world surprises students in Egypt 😍 👇



Thank you @MoSalah for standing up and saying that education matters 🙏 @UNHCREgypt @VodafoneFdn pic.twitter.com/QnVW2wXgH5 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 18, 2021

In 2013, Vodafone and UNHCR launched Instant Network Schools (INS), which now serves over 1,29,000 impoverished students across Africa. In Egypt, the INS is reaching new heights, with 18 secondary schools having recently opened their doors, and plans for more are in the works. According to the UNHCR, the programme benefits nearly 18,000 pupils in Egypt alone.

Salah is currently in the form of his life as he seems to be scoring goals and assists for fun across all competitions this season. The Egyptian winger has notched 15 goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool in the 2021/22 season. Salah scored a hat-trick during Liverpool 5-0 drubbing of arch-rivals Manchester United at the Old Trafford late last month, which also saw him win the Premier League player of the month award.

Image: UNHCR/Twitter/AP