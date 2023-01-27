Liverpool Admirer Frontrunner To Replace Frank Lampard As Everton Manager

Former Burnley coach Sean Dyche is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Frank Lampard as the Everton manager after being without a job for over a year. This huge development comes a few days after the Toffees sacked Lampard following several poor results that have dropped them down to 19th in the Premier League.

If Dyche does indeed replace Lampard, it will be extremely interesting as the former Burnley coach made a public admission a year ago that he has always had a soft spot for Liverpool, who are the arch-rivals of Everton.

Fans recall Dyche stating he's a Liverpool fan

As the rumours of Sean Dyche being linked to Everton continue to grow, several fans have taken to social media and explained why they believe the next few months would be interesting. Many of them have predicted that since Dyche is a Liverpool fan, Everton signing him would be a big mistake.

Sean Dyche is a massive Liverpool fan, so these next few months should be interesting to say the least 😂😂😂 — Uppo (@uppo1976) January 27, 2023

Isn’t Dyche a Liverpool fan? I feel like we’ve seen this Everton script before 😅 — Wayne 😷🇹🇹 (@WaynesWorld20_) January 27, 2023

Lovely to see Liverpool fan Sean Dyche getting the Everton job. First agent Rafa, then Tory Frank now Top Red Dyche.



The fume will be epic.#everton #etc #dyche pic.twitter.com/Y3LB4G6cnH — MP⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@adhddjmenace) January 27, 2023

Liverpool fan Dyche to manage Everton.. operation Relegation is in full effect #efc — Dan (@ReapersDream666) January 27, 2023

In March last year, Sean Dyche had given an interview with Sky Sports, where he revealed his fondness for Liverpool. "I was a ’70s kid, so obviously in the ’70s the great sides, Kenny Dalglish and the likes, Graeme Souness and all these top players. Phil Neal was local-ish to me in Kettering, from Irchester I believe originally. So I had very long-distance support, if you like, for Liverpool – but I think a lot did in the ’70s. I’ve always had a soft spot for Liverpool from those days and the many, many memories of those top sides," explained Dyche.

According to several reports, including Sportsmail, Dyche is now expected to sign a contract with Liverpool's fiercest rivals, Everton.