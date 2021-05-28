Liverpool And England Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Has An Inspiring Message For India

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold had a special message for India amid the country's COVID-19 crisis. The England star urged the citizens of India to remain safe and insisted that despite being in Liverpool, the club's thoughts are with those affected by the pandemic. Alexander-Arnold was also named in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2020 but it remains to be seen whether he will make the final cut.

India COVID-19 crisis: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool message for India

With COVID-19 cases having spiked beyond control, India is at the centre of attention. The COVID-19 surge is not the only issue as the recovery rate has also fallen as compared to last year amid the second wave. According to Worldometer, India recorded another 179,770 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 3,558 deaths. However, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sent an inspiring message for the people of India.

While speaking on Liverpool's official website, Trent Alexnader-Arnold had a special message for India amid the COVID-19 crisis. The 22-year-old said, "We are thinking about everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in India and around the world. Although we are in Liverpool, we are one big footballing family." He added, "Please stay safe and You'll Never Walk Alone."

England Euro 2020 squad: Gareth Southgate picks 33-man provisional squad

Earlier this week, England announced their 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020 this summer. Southgate will eventually trim seven players from his squad ahead of the tournament, with 26 players able to be selected for this summer's European Championships.

Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer's tournament get under way. — England (@England) May 25, 2021

Defenders Ben White, Ben Godfrey and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale received maiden senior England call-ups, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson included despite recent injuries. Alexander-Arnold was also named in England's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020. Jack Grealish also made an immediate return to the fold having been forced to sit out the start of 2022 World Cup qualification through injury.

Borussia Dortmund pair Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho were also on the list. Bellingham, who turns 18 at the end of June, could become England's youngest player at a major tournament. Harry Kane, who claimed the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, will once again captain the side as questions continue to be asked of his future at Tottenham.

However, Leicester playmaker James Maddison, Spurs stars Dele Alii, Harry Winks and Eric Dier were some of the big names to miss out on making it to the England squad. Even Everton defender Michael Keane failed to make the cut.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram, AP