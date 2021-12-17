Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Believes It Is Pointless To Halt PL Amid Rising COVID Cases

Despite the reports of recent COVID outbreaks in the camps of several teams, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists it is pointless to halt the Premier League midseason as stopping to play football will not make the crisis go away.

His comments came after five games in England's top-flight were postponed over the past week.

Jurgen Klopp believes postponing Premier League games is pointless

While speaking to reporters before Liverpool's 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Thursday night, Jurgen Klopp said, "Stopping the league is probably not the right thing, but with the schedule, we have to be more flexible. So far, football kept it pretty much outside with the testing regimes, the massive disciplinary things for the boys did really well, but this time it is really difficult."

The German coach, who is double vaccinated, then explained why he does not see any benefit to postponing the Premier League. "I don't see the massive benefit of it [stopping the Premier League] because we come back [and] it is still the same. If the virus will be gone, then I am the first that stops and goes home and waits until it is gone. But that is probably not the case, so where's the real benefit of it? We hope we can play, and Tottenham can play on Sunday," added Klopp.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe believed it was important for the Premier League to either complete all games or postpone them all. "I don't think we want half the games played and half not played. The league loses something if it becomes disjointed. A decision needs to be made for the integrity of the league," explained Howe.

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-1 to remain in second place

After conceding an early goal to Jonjo Shelvey in the seventh minute, Liverpool made an impressive comeback by scoring three goals. Diogo Jota scored the equalizer in the 21st minute before Mohamed Salah got the Reds the lead just four minutes later. While Jurgen Klopp's side continued to attack, they could not score another goal until Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunner from outside the box with just three minutes remaining before full time.

As a result of the win, Liverpool remains in second place in the Premier League standings with 40 points, one point behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Newcastle United continue to be in the relegation places with 10 points, three points off safety.