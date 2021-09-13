Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Ronaldo's Man United Transfer, Admits 'surprised'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he is not convinced with Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United transfer. Ronaldo made a stunning return to the 'Theatre of Dreams' on the final day of the summer transfer window. In fact, his homecoming turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Manchester United as the 'Red Devils' now occupy the Numero Uno spot in the latest Premier League points table courtesy of the football megastar's match-winning brace against Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Am I happy that he is at United? No, I can't say that. I was surprised, not about United, him going in there in the end, but when I first heard the rumors about him wanting to leave Juventus. I had no idea about that", said Jurgen Klopp while speaking to Sky Sports.

"I am not in the Juventus circle when people inform me from time to time about what is going on there, so I was surprised about that", the Reds boss added. "He was going to City and I thought 'oh, that could be fun for United' and then, obviously, United stepped in and did it. It's all fine. It's a free world and they can do what they want", the German football manager added.

Ronaldo Man Utd transfer: Here's how 'CR7' was reunited with the Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend for an additional year. He completed his move from Juventus FC on a transfer fee of around €21 million. Ronaldo's stint at Juventus FC came to an end on August 27, even though his transfer to Manchester United was not confirmed until a few days later. The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner was initially expected to join Man United's local rivals Manchester City, who are the reigning Premier League champions.

Coming back to Saturday's Manchester United vs Newcastle United fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match at the 45+2’ and 62’ minute of the game, which were the first two of the four goals scored by the home side. Manchester United registered a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday evening riding on a brace from comeback man 'CR7' while his Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes and English attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard contributed with a goal each. By virtue of this win, Man United gained the top spot in the Premier League points table with three wins from four matches and 10 points to their tally.

Image: AP/@ManUtd