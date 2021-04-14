Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Sends Emotional 'YNWA' Letter To Student Battling Brain Cancer

Jurgen Klopp used the famous Liverpool anthem "You’ll Never Walk Alone" while penning down an emotional letter to a fan of the club who is suffering from brain cancer. Owen Copland, who is terminally ill after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma was surprised when he received a letter from the Liverpool manager which provided him with words of encouragement during his difficult times.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp writes heartfelt letter to Owen Copland

Back in September 2020, the 20-year-old complained about headaches while studying at Liverpool's John Moores University. With the ongoing pandemic restricting his visits to the doctor, Owen Copland was diagnosed to be affected by an aggressive glioma tumour when he underwent an MRI scan. With the tumour aggressively spreading through his body, the 20-year-old had to undergo life-saving surgery.

Despite going through all that, the youngster is believed to have only a few days left to live. As soon as Liverpool head coach learned about Owen Copland's condition, the German tactician wrote a heart-touching letter to the youngster in which Klopp wrote, “We are all with you," while signing off the letter with "You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Jurgen Klopp all set for Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash

The focus for Jurgen Klopp will now shift to the all-important Liverpool vs Real Madrid match as both teams square off in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The Reds of Merseyside were thrashed in the first leg of the tie as Vinicius Junior produced one of his best performances for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old Brazilian constantly troubled Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and managed to find the back of the net in each half at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week.

A brace from Vinicius Junior alongside Marco Asensio's strike in the first half helped Real Madrid register a massive 3-1 over Jurgen Klopp's men. However, Mohamed Salah managed to score a crucial away goal and the Reds still have a chance to knock out their Spanish counterparts and make it in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Liverpool have a tough task at hand and will find Real Madrid to be a tough nut to crack. If they manage to knock out the Spanish giants, the Reds will have to face off fellow Premier League side Chelsea who have already qualified for the semifinals after recording an aggregate 2-1 win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

Defeating Real Madrid and Chelsea later on to win the Champions League is one of the possible ways for the Reds to feature in European football next season as the Merseyside outfit's chances of a top-four finish in the domestic league look bleak. With less than eight matches left in the ongoing campaign, Liverpool find themselves struggling at the sixth position on the Premier League table trailing fourth-placed West Ham by three points.