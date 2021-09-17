Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Updates On Mo Salah's Contract Talks And Firmino's Fitness

After Liverpool's outstanding 3-2 victory against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, the next test for the Reds is against Crystal Palace this Saturday. The Premier League encounter is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on 18 September 2021 at Anfield.

While speaking ahead of the clash, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Mohamed Salah's contract talks and Roberto Firmino's fitness.

Liverpool boss provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract talks

While speaking in regards to Mohamed Salah's contract situation, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that he had 'nothing to say' as he is not involved in the discussions. "There's nothing to say, especially from me. I am not involved. Obviously, I am interested in how sharp he looks. He's spot on. Really good. Nothing else to say," said Klopp in his pre-match press conference. The Egyptian winger's contract runs until the summer of 2023, and Klopp confirmed last month that the club were in the process of negotiating with him over a contract extension.

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Roberto Firmino's fitness

Roberto Firmino has not featured in Liverpool's starting line-up since picking up a hamstring injury in last month's clash against Chelsea. Since then he has missed matches against Leeds United and AC Milan. While speaking to reporters on Friday regarding Firmino's fitness, Jurgen Klopp said, "He's not ready. Bobby didn't even start training with the team. It will happen at some point next week. Then we will have to see."

Liverpool will make changes against Crystal Palace

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp also admitted that he would make changes to Liverpool's starting line-up for the clash against Crystal Palace due to the team's fixture congestion. "We spoke about the schedule. This one is normal for us. Three games a week. Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday is a tough one so you have to think about this. We came through [so far] and the boys did really well. We'll make changes again, that's clear." As things stand, the Reds currently sit in third place in the Premier League standings, tied on points with Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton.