Liverpool Boss Klopp Has A Laugh After Hearing The UCL Draw; Says It's A 'tough Group'

The much-awaited group stage draw of the UEFA Champions League was finally announced on August 26. As per the draw, Liverpool are in the same group as Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. While speaking of Liverpool's group, coach Jurgen Klopp said that he is looking forward to a tough draw.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp excited about UCL draw

On hearing the UEFA Champions League draw, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared his excitement. Klopp told while talking to the club's official website, Klopp said that he 'laughed' on hearing the UEFA Champions League draw because it is a 'tough group.' He added that while teams are required to play the best teams in Europe, they had some of the best teams in their group itself. The Liverpool boss also said that the club obviously had a historical rivalry with AC Milan.

The Liverpool boss also commented upon how he believes supporters at home will react to the draw. While speaking on how the response of the fans would be on the draw, Klopp said that they should be looking forward to it. He added that Liverpool is 'pretty ambitious' and would like to prove how hard they have worked. The Reds qualified for the Champions League on the last day thanks to an excellent finish to the season.

Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool will cope with pressure of UCL

With the Liverpool team all set to play not one but two games in a week, they will not only require their best players to be fit but will also require a greater squad depth. However, boss Jurgen Klopp is not concerned about the strength of his squad. The German boss said that they have a good team whoever is playing. He siad that however, that is not how they play in the Champions League "and have a look at who can play in the Champions League and then who can then play in the Premier League. No, we try to bring the best team always on the pitch – and that can have some probably physical reasons sometimes, and sometimes shape reasons."