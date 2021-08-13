Liverpool Boss Vents Out To Reporters After Being Asked About Gini Wijnaldum's Exit

Football club Liverpool's top midfielder Gini Wijnaldum left Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain this summer after turning down a five-year contract extension. As a result of Wijnaldum's departure, there is a gap to be filled in Liverpool's midfield. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about Wijnaldum's exit since the Reds have not made any replacement signing. In response, the German boss was extremely frustrated at being asked the same questions multiple times.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp releases frustrations at reporters

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's opening Premier League game against Norwich City on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp said that his club 'has limits' when asked about signing a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. A frustrated Klopp vented to the reporters who were asking him the same questions again and again. However, his frustration did not stop him from praising Wijnaldum, who he described as an extremely consistent player.

While speaking at his press conference, Klopp said, "I loved his way of playing and how reliable he was. But he's not here anymore. You tell me if you would sign a midfielder, and I will think about it. You tell me which player we need. I'm really interested. What type of player would you like to sign? Should he score more goals than Gini? Should he defend better than Fabinho? Be more creative than Naby, Curtis, Ox and Harvey? We cannot compare to the other clubs. They obviously don't have any limits. We have limits."

Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Van Dijk and Gomez's injury

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having missed most of last season due to injuries, the obvious update all Liverpool fans were waiting for is regarding their injury status. Speaking to Liverpool's website, Jurgen Klopp said, "I think so, it looks like [they are available to start. But how it is with these kind of things, we have nothing to rush in this department. We just have to make then a decision on who will start, who will come on, things like this, and if I think they are ready for 90 minutes, then they are ready to start."