Liverpool Close In On £40m Ismaila Sarr Signing As Watford Star Pushes For Exit

Ismaila Sarr has asked for a Watford exit amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool's persistent desire to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford could finally come to fruition as he has reportedly demanded an exit from his club. According to TransferMarketWeb, Sarr is interested in moving to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on August 31 and Liverpool have made a bid of £40 million to sign him. The Senegalese winger's addition will be a fantastic boost to Liverpool's attack that already comprises the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

One of the primary reasons why Liverpool are keen on signing reinforcements is because Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are likely to leave the club soon. While both footballers have made valuable contributions to Liverpool's success over the past few seasons, the Reds need to improve their squad if they are to challenge for major trophies once again. Origi famously scored in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham to help Liverpool lift the trophy.

Ismaila Sarr kickstarts Watford's return to PL on a positive note

Ismaila Sarr kickstarted the Premier League campaign on a positive note as he linked up well with new signing Emmanuel Dennis and also scored the second goal for Watford against Aston Villa to help his side win 3-2. Moreover, the Senegalese international scored an impressive 13 goals and four assists in 39 games in the EFL Championship. Sarr, who joined Watford from Rennes two years ago, still has a contract that runs until 2024.

Liverpool to face Burnley in the Premier League next

While it remains to be seen if Ismaila Sarr will join Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes, the Reds will be focused on preparing for their match against Burnley at the weekend. The match is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 21.