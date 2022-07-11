Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Gives Important Update On Possibility Of Signing Bellingham

After Premier League giants Liverpool mounted an incredible challenge for the quadruple last season, all eyes have been on them as to who else they would sign to bolster their squad. The Reds have already signed forward Darwin Nunez in a blockbuster deal following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich.

And if the latest reports are to be believed, they are keen on signing 19-year-old Borrusia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Amid all the rumours, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the speculations.

Premier League transfer news: Will Liverpool sign Bellingham?

While speaking to reporters at Liverpool's Kirkby training base about a potential move for Jude Bellingham, coach Jurgen Klopp said, "He’s not on the market." When asked if the club were to look to sign any other players in the midfield, the German answered, "No. I can't say that. I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’, then…Nobody came to me yet - but if that happens then we have to talk new."

While some players such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have entered their final years at Anfield, none of them is expected to leave the club this summer. Considering that Liverpool are expected to retain most of its players before the new season begins, Klopp believes there is no point in signing a new midfielder.

"If the situation stays like it is, then tell me why [Liverpool would look to sign a midfield player]," Klopp asked. "I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion, but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this. I know all these things, that we 'don’t score enough goals from midfield,' this and that, but what do we want? This 'Golden Cow' that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!"

Klopp then went on to list all the players that his side have in the midfield and once again rhetorically asked the reporters who they were missing. Considering the German's elaborated response on potential future transfers, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be looking to sign anyone else in this transfer window.