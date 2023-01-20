Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Opens Up On Managing For His 1000th Game: 'I Feel Blessed'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is all set to manage in his 1,000 career game as his side takes on rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. The clash at Anfield on January 21 marks 21 years and 327 days since the German took charge of his first game with FSV Mainz on February 28, 2001.

'It is a crazy number:' Klopp on his 1000th managerial game

While speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said (as told by liverpoolfc.com), "I have done the job I love for the clubs I love. I am blessed, 100 per cent. That’s what I feel. I’ve never thought about these kinds of numbers. I never thought I would be allowed to do it [manage] for that long. But somehow, it went really quickly. You have to work through 22 years and then you can somehow arrive there."

Speaking of what was his reaction on being told this was going to be his 1000th career game in charge, Klopp added, "This week people told me that it [the 1,000th game] will happen. It keeps coming up, then [I thought about] the start at Mainz, the start at Dortmund, the start here… When you come in, you never know how it will go and I was really lucky with all the things that happened. It is a crazy number, honesty, 1,000. The beard is now really grey!"

Klopp then went on to reflect on his learnings after being in charge of clubs for so long by adding, "What you learn in those [difficult] times is football problems you solve with football. There is a way out of each situation in football. That’s how it is, and I didn’t know that 22 years ago. I learned it the hard way."

He concluded his remarks by adding that he could not think of being in any other job. "For me, it is the best job in the world. It’s not a relaxing job, it’s not a job where you have a lot of holidays or whatever, but I love it. I feel really blessed I can do it because it is the only thing I really can do. It would be a very calm life [without being a football manager] and I am absolutely fine with the excitement, the pressure, the outstanding moments, and the less good moments," added the Liverpool manager.