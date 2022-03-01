Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Responds To 'crazy' Quadruple Talks After Famous EFL Cup Win

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was amazed by the quickness at which he was asked about the club's chances to win the quadruple this season after the Reds managed to win their first trophy by defeating Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. The Anfield outfit beat the Blues 11-10 on penalties after the scores were tied at 0-0 at the end of both ninety minutes and extra time.

Klopp responds to Liverpool's chances of winning quadruple

While speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Norwich, Jurgen Klopp said, "No team yet in the history of British football have won a quadruple because it's really difficult," when asked about their chances of winning the quadruple. "We won the Carabao Cup, we're behind City in the Premier League. We play Norwich tomorrow night after playing 120 minutes on Sunday, then we play West Ham," added the Reds coach.

In order to further explain his point, Klopp added, "It's not even that we're even close to thinking about crazy stuff like that [a quadruple], we just want to try to make sure the boys are fit enough to face Norwich in a proper way. To think that we have a chance to do so, you could see it as a compliment, but I don't need these. We don't see it like that because we don't think 'oh, we are close to winning the quadruple'. We are close to nothing at this moment. We are still in three competitions and that's all like some other teams as well."

The German coach was surprised that he was being pushed to answer questions about potentially winning the quadruple as he added, "I'm not sure how you all get to that story [of a quadruple] because yes, we are the ones who can win the quadruple because we won the first competition. But even Chelsea and City with all the quality they have in the last few years couldn't win the quadruple. That says everything. It's really difficult and that's why no one needs to dampen any excitement down. The reality to win something is you have to be focused on the next step and not on the one after that otherwise you will struggle."

1️⃣1️⃣ brilliant penalties from the Reds to win the #CarabaoCupFinal in dramatic fashion! 😍 pic.twitter.com/9H15mDCYI1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022

Liverpool need to win PL, UCL and FA Cup to win quadruple

Liverpool has a long way to go before they can think of potentially winning the quadruple as they still need to win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup, a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Reds are currently in second place with 60 points, six points behind leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand.

As for the UCL, Liverpool currently have a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan and are set to face them at home for the second leg of the Round of 16. Meanwhile, in the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp's side are drawn against Norwich City in the fifth round. The Liverpool vs Norwich game is scheduled to take place at 1:45 AM IST on March 3.

Image: Twitter@Liverpool