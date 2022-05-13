Liverpool Coach Klopp Again Takes Jibe At UEFA Nations League; 'most Ridiculous Idea'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has once again slammed the UEFA Nations League and called it the 'most ridiculous idea' in the footballing world. The German coach's comments come after UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin contacted him to address the concerns regarding the number of tickets his club received for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. The Reds only received a mere 19,600 tickets in a 75,000 capacity of the Stade de France, where the UCL final is set to take place.

Jurgen Klopp slams UEFA Nations League concept again

While speaking ahead of the FA Cup final this weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, "He texted me. I obviously said what I said, that there should be more tickets for our supporters. I think the same explanation he gave publicly: 93 per cent of the money goes to the club and UEFA gets only a few Euros. I replied and said ‘OK’. The German then went on a rant by stating that he is annoyed by UEFA and Ceferin because of the introduction of the Nations League.

"It is one of those situations where there should be more information before you give answers and I cannot constantly be perfectly prepared for these kind of things but I can still have an opinion. I said as well in this conversation, the reason why I’m not in such a good mood when I speak about Uefa is the Nations League – I still think it is one of the most ridiculous ideas in the world of football. We now finish a season where players play more than 70 games easily: club games 63/64 plus international stuff which takes (some of) them to 75, which is really mad. And we continue with Nations League games with the national teams," explained Klopp.

Sadio Mane has detailed the determination within the group to lift the #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2022

Klopp concluded his statements by offering a suggestion to UEFA by stating, "I said I would prefer Uefa took more money from Champions League and kick out the Nations League again. That would be my preferred solution at the end and more tickets for the people. My personal opinion. Maybe I don’t have all the information but I can’t do more than give my opinion."