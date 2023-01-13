Liverpool Coach Klopp Gets Irked When Asked About Transfers: 'Do I Need To Tell You Again'

Despite all of Liverpool's struggles in the Premier League this season, coach Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that his side is not looking to make any more signings in the January transfer window. The German manager believes that the Reds have got enough quality in their side to turn their season around and that making new signings is not the solution to the ongoing problem.

'Cannot solve all problems in the transfer market': Jurgen Klopp

While speaking to reporters ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Brighton, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp replied, "I don't think so," when he was asked if the club would make any more signings in the January transfer window. He explained the club's stance by adding, "I talk about it because you ask but my job is to use the boys we have. We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. I know in dreamland you would just buy players and solves all problems but I don't see that coming."

When pushed further to comment upon the same, Klopp got slightly irked as he replied, "Come on, do I need to tell you again the money story? Why ask the question? We just have to get through until the boys come back [from injury]. The transfer market for us at this moment is not the solution."

Klopp discussed transfers during Brighton press conference 1/3 pic.twitter.com/85wNVsvKsc — Kop-ish (@TeamKopish) January 13, 2023

'We have problems but can do better': Liverpool coach Klopp

In the same press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that the club are going through difficulties but stated that they could have still done better. "Yes, we have problems, everybody knows with [the] injuries [and] these kinds of things, but we still could've done better. We could have used our opportunities better and all these kinds of things, so that's what we are constantly working on. Obviously, it's really tricky that the squad is not the biggest at the moment."

As things stand, Liverpool is currently seventh in the Premier League table with 28 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Since the Reds are 16 points behind leaders Arsenal, they are likely to target just a UEFA Champions League spot for this season.