Liverpool Coach Klopp On James Milner's Contract Extension: 'Couldn't Afford To Lose Him'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is delighted to see that 36-year-old James Milner has decided to extend his contract at Anfield. The German believes that the club 'could simply not afford to lose him' because of his exceptional professionalism and the leadership abilities he can bring to the side. Milner's latest contract extension means that he would remain at Anfield for at least another year.

Jurgen Klopp: 'We couldn't afford to lose James Milner'

While speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp said, "I am delighted by this news. It’s important for us. A lot is often made of James' leadership skills and his influence in the dressing room, and of course, that’s correct and justified, but nobody should overlook his quality on the pitch, where he continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn’t afford to lose him."

He went on to laud the 36-year-old's professionalism by adding, "His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude. We had the longest campaign possible last season and Millie only got stronger and better and more influential as it went on." The German ended his praises by stating that there was 'more to come' from Milner after he had agreed to give the club an 'extra year of his extraordinary career.'

James Milner's staggering achievements at Liverpool

Since arriving at Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015, James Milner has helped the Reds win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, among other trophies. The Englishman has played 289 games for Liverpool, the most of any team he has represented in his club career. During his stint at Anfield, he has scored 26 goals.

James Milner delighted to sign contract extension at Liverpool

After signing a contract extension, James Milner told Liverpoolfc.com,

"I’m very pleased to be staying for another season. I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will. An overriding feeling for me – and a vitally important one in the process – was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear about what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract. Ultimately it was a decision I made, with the support of my family, on the basis of the quality of people at the club; teammates first and foremost, along with the manager and coaches. Plus the brilliant training ground staff, who are the heartbeat of AXA. From the medical room, sports science, the kit department, nutrition, the canteen and office staff. All people who make the team what it is. As long as I can still play my part, that’s not something easy to walk away from. Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn’t have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It’s a unique club. Now, this is signed, I’m already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing and going again. It’s a brilliant dressing room to be part of."