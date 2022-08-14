Liverpool Coach Klopp Predicts PL Golden Boot Race For 2022-23 Season, Picks These 3 Stars

Ahead of Liverpool's second Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Monday night, coach Jurgen Klopp has interestingly made his predictions for the way the golden boot race will unfold between Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. While Salah has won the PL golden boot on three occasions, the likes of Nunez and Haaland would also be among the favourites to win it this season after completing big money moves to their respective clubs.

Jurgen Klopp predicts PL golden boot race

While speaking ahead of Liverpool's home game against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp replied, "I don't know if Darwin (Nunez) is good enough yet," when asked about the Uruguyan's chances of winning the Premier League golden boot. "But at the moment he is just concerned that he can score for us and or will set up goals for us or whatever. I don't think that's directed at Mo (Salah) to get that. I don't see that."

As for Erling Haaland, the German coach said, "It was always clear that (Erling) Haaland, as you have seen, will work out. It's a chance-producing side (at Man City) and he's a finisher. So, it was always clear and those goals are not a surprise, whatever."

The Norwegian hit the ground running in no time as he scored a brace on his debut. On the other hand, even Salah & Nunez kickstarted the new campaign in a decent fashion for Liverpool. The Egyptian winger scored a goal while the 23-year-old Urugyuan striker scored a goal and also contributed with an assist.

Liverpool next face Crystal Palace in PL

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening game of the season, Liverpool are all set to host Crystal Palace in their next game on Monday night. The match will begin live at 12.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday, August 16, from Anfield. As far as the Premier League table is concerned, the Reds are currently in 13th place with just one point after one game. Meanwhile, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City currently lead the standings with six points, having played a game more.