Liverpool Coach Klopp Reveals How Mohamed Salah Is Coping With AFCON Disappointment

Although Mohamed Salah is currently having one of his best seasons with Liverpool in the Premier League, his disappointment at losing the African Cup of Nations final to Senegal was there for everybody to see.

Reds coach Jurgen Klopp explained the human emotions that the Egyptian star winger is still facing after coming agonizingly close to winning glory with his national side.

Klopp highlights Salah's struggles after losing AFCON final

While speaking about Mohamed Salah's disappointment at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leicester City clash, Jurgen Klopp said, "He's very disappointed, it was a massive thing. Losing a final is always really hard, I can sing that song, but losing the way they did was especially hard. He is happy to be back but is disappointed as well, massively so."

Egypt lost the AFCON final against Senegal on penalties after the scores were tied at 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Jürgen Klopp empathises with Mo Salah's Africa Cup of Nations disappointment but has backed him to channel his feelings positively. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2022

While speaking of Salah's state of mind, the German manager added, "We spoke about the tournament. He will deal with that of course. I hope today [Wednesday] will already be better but yesterday everyone could see he has the final on his mind. Is there greater determination for Mo? I am not sure that is human. I don't think there's a lot of space for more determination in Mo's mind. He will benefit off it and we will benefit off it."

Klopp is no stranger to seeing his side losing finals, with Liverpool having lost both the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League finals in his first season. And that was not it as the next season, the Reds also lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid. However, that did not stop the German coach from achieving success with the club. Klopp helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 before helping the club end a 30-year long wait to lift the Premier League trophy.

With Liverpool still in the hunt in fighting for all four trophies, Klopp can add to the glory he has already achieved with the club. The Reds are a game away from potentially lifting their record ninth EFL Cup. The final against Chelsea will take place on February 27. Meanwhile, Klopp's side has also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and are nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with a game in hand.

Image: AP/@LFC/Twitter