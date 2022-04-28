Liverpool Coach Klopp Issues First Response Post Contract Extension; 'In Love With Here'

In the latest development, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2026. With the German having made the Reds a force to reckon with, both domestically and in Europe, the fans could not be any happier. As for the ongoing season, the club is chasing the elusive quadruple, having already won the EFL Cup this season.

And it is not just Klopp as assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also put pen to paper. Under their leadership, Liverpool won the Premier League in 2019/20, the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and the EFL Cup earlier this year, among others. With all three members of the coaching staff having inked new deals, fans will hope that there is plenty more success to come. Here are the details of Klopp's contract extension.

Jurgen Klopp signs two-year contract extension at Liverpool

After signing the contract extension, Jurgen Klopp gave a long response to emphasise how grateful and delighted he was to extend his deal as he said,

"There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. “There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before. “Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously. “This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? “Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’ “There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known. “In Billy Hogan and Julian Ward we have leaders throughout the club who are completely focused on renewal and refreshing so we can continue to compete at the very highest level. “We have managed to harness the best of what we have created already at the same time as injecting fresh impetus into our environment. “The new AXA Training Centre is a superb home for us and the fact that Anfield will grow even bigger soon with the Anfield Road development, I can’t wait for that. “We are a club that is constantly moving in the right direction. We have a clear idea of what we want; we have a clear idea of how we try to achieve it. That’s always a great position to start from. “When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I’ve mused over publicly. Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office? “I didn’t need too long to answer in truth. The answer was very simple… I’m in love with here and I feel fine!"