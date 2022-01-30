Last Updated:

Liverpool Confirm Signing 'outstanding Player' Luis Diaz From Porto; To Take Kit No. 23

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Columbian winger Luis Diaz from Porto. Diaz will be dawning the famous Reds' shirt with the number 23 on his back.

Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Columbian winger Luis Diaz from Porto. Diaz will be dawning the famous Reds' shirt with the number 23 on his back. He has signed a five-year deal and will stay till June 2027. According to a report, the Reds will pay an initial fee of £37.5m followed by an additional £12.5m in performance-related add-ons to Porto. 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had great words of admiration and excitement for the Colombian winger. Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said, "He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time. We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally."

"He (Diaz) is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind. This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team. Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future," Klopp added.

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds hijacks Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Luis Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur was in advanced talks with Colombian attacker Luis Diaz to get him to London. However, Liverpool has reportedly hijacked Spurs' pursuit for the winger with Diaz penning a five-year contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027. 

While Tottenham Hotspur missed out on signing a few players over the past few weeks, none of them would be as disappointing as missing the opportunity to sign Porto star winger Luis Diaz. Reports suggest that Porto had accepted an offer from Spurs for the Colombian, only until the Reds swung the deal in their favour at the last minute. Liverpool seems to be the only side that has an outside chance of fighting Manchester City for the Premier League title this season and Diaz could help them achieve that.

