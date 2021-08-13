Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Extends Stay; Signs Long-term Contract Till 2025

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a contract extension with the club, making him the latest player from Jurgen Klopp's side to commit a long-term future at Liverpool. The Reds’ No. 4 has signed a four-year extension that will see him at the club until 2025. The 30-year-old who joined Anfield is likely to return to action on Saturday when his club takes on Norwich to kickstart their Premier League campaign.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗚 ✊@VirgilvDijk has today signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2021

The dutchman will be starting his first match from October, after having spent close to a year on the sidelines following an ACL injury. Van Dijk has made 130 appearances and was part of the team that won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. His great performances have seen him win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and UEFA Defender of the Season in 2018-19. The player also missed out on the 2019 Ballon d'Or ending second behind winner Lionel Messi.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool, since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” said Van Dijk, while speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

Van Dijk provides fans with updates on his fitness

Van Dijk also provided updates on his fitness and stated that he is now in good shape. He said, “I feel good. Obviously [they were] friendlies, you get your match fitness up, get into repetitions of doing things again and again. I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we’ll see what the manager decides. It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well. It is something we fight for, for the points, and hopefully, we can get a positive result out of it.”

Norwich City will welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to Carrow Road on Saturday. The Canaries are back in the Premier League having won the Championship, while for Liverpool they will be looking to get going from week 1 as they look to get their hands on the trophy.

Image credit: AP