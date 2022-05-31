Liverpool Demand Apology Over Minister's 'fraud Ticket' Claim In UCL Pre-match Mayhem

Liverpool FC chairperson Tom Werner has written to the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, demanding an apology from him for blaming fans with fake tickets and the club for mishandling the situation, ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. As per The Guardian, speaking in a press conference on Monday, Darmanin had said that upto 30,000 to 40,000 Liverpool fans turned up for the match without tickets or with fake tickets, and caused chaos upon not getting to enter the venue. The UCL 2021-22 final was played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

He added that the incident witnessed, “massive, industrial-scale and organized fraud with fake tickets”. As reported by The Guardian, in his letter to the French interior minister, Werner stated, “Your comments were irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful to the thousands of fans harmed physically and emotionally.” Meanwhile, Liverpool's chief executive Billy Hogan also weighed in his views and said that they had followed up on their request for an independent investigation to the pre-match chaos in writing, having also noted their concern about the false information that was being circulated.

The Champions League final began after a 35-37 minutes delay. “I’ve also read this afternoon in the media that there was a meeting this morning with French authorities and UEFA and a number of other stakeholders; however, we were not asked for our input or to submit any information ahead of the meeting. We are also reviewing legal avenues available to us on behalf of affected supporters,” Hogan stated in the letter.

What did UEFA say about the incident?

In an official statement about the pre-match chaos, UEFA said that entry into the Liverpool end of the stadium was blocked ahead of the match. Revealing the reason behind it, the European football governing body explained that thousands of fans bought fake tickets that didn’t work in the turnstiles. This in turn created a buildup of fans, trying to get into the stadium. UEFA also added that the game began with a minimum delay of 35 minutes to let as many fans as possible gain access to the venue, before mentioning that the police were forced to disperse the buildup after the kickoff, with the use of tear gas.

A statement on the issues surrounding the delay to tonight's #UCLfinal kick-off. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 28, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool called for an investigation into the matter, revealing the disappointment with the stadium entry issues. While the match began with a long delay, Madrid went on to win the tournament by a margin of 1-0. Liverpool failed to score even a single goal, as Vincius Jr's goal helped Madrid clinch their record 14th Champions League title.

Image: AP