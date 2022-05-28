Liverpool Edge Closer To Signing Gavi As Player's Agent Has Rift With Barca Chief: Report

Premier League giants Liverpool is reportedly looking to capitalise on the opportunity to sign 17-year old Gavi after Barcelona and the player failed to agree to a new contract at the Camp Nou. It is believed that the Reds are willing to activate the €50 million release clause.

Liverpool keen on activating Gavi's release clause to sign midfielder

According to Diario Sport, Gavi is keen on staying at Barcelona but his contract renewal process has turned complicated because club president Joan Laporta hit out at the player's agent, Ivan de la Pena, this week. It is believed that those remarks have not gone down too well with the former Barcelona player. The report adds that Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of this situation and deem Gavi's release clause as an outstanding opportunity to secure a blockbuster deal.

While the reports claim that Gavi is not keen on making a move to the Premier League, it is believed that Liverpool's ability to offer the 17-year old a more lucrative contract could persuade the Spanish international to make a move. Barcelona are unlikely to be able to match the Reds' offer due to the club's ongoing financial crisis.

With Reds coach Jurgen Klopp also believed to be a huge fan of Gavi's star-studded abilities, it is likely that Liverpool will continue to keep tabs on the young Spanish sensation and will make every effort in bringing him to Anfield. However, a move to the Premier League for Gavi could hinge on several reasons. The most important being whether the 17-year old is keen on leaving his country and whether he is keen on seeking a more lucrative deal.

Liverpool set to face Real Madrid in UCL final

Liverpool's reported interest in Gavi comes at a critical time as the Reds are set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners Real Madrid in the final on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to script history by winning a treble, having already lifted the EFL Cup and FA Cup earlier this season. If Liverpool were to beat Los Blancos, they would also win their seventh UCL title.