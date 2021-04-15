Liverpool Fans ATTACKED Real Madrid Team Bus Before Champions League Game At Anfield

Real Madrid's team bus was attacked by Liverpool fans ahead of their crunch Champions League tie at Anfield on Wednesday. A window of the bus was smashed as the team pulled into Anfield Road with hundreds of supporters lined up to greet the two teams. Los Blancos clung on to their 3-1 lead from the first leg, settling for a 0-0 draw in the second leg to set up a semi-final showdown with Chelsea.

UCL highlights: Liverpool fans attack Real Madrid team bus; club apologises

Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as Liverpool hosted Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. When one of Rea Madrid’s buses parked up at the Kop end of Anfield after the team had arrived, it appeared that one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed. Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.

Merseyside Police subsequently have launched an investigation and stewards could be seen escorting away supporters from near the bus as the clean-up operation got underway. The force has confirmed that no individuals were hurt as "a number of items" were thrown at the vehicle. As per Sky Sports, Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton said that despite the advice to avoid attending the ground, approximately 400 people attended Anfield Road and as coaches approached, a number of items were thrown at the Real Madrid team bus.

He added that many pyrotechnics were also lit in the area, which significantly reduced visibility and could have put other people in danger. The investigation will see a dedicated investigation team reviewing CCTV footage from the area, along with body-worn camera footage, and the team will be working closely with the club to identify those responsible. According to The Guardian, a Liverpool spokesperson said in a statement: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible".

It is not the first time a Liverpool opposition coach has been damaged in the build-up to a match at Anfield. Three years ago, Manchester City’s bus was hit by bottles and flares on the way to another Champions League last-eight clash.UEFA had fined Liverpool €20,000 (£17,000) for the damage as well as €6,000 (£5,200) after fireworks were set off and objects thrown outside the ground. Man City had to call for a backup bus to take the players home that night following their 3-0 defeat. Real Madrid meanwhile settled for a 0-0 draw, setting a clash against Chelsea in the semi-final courtesy of their 3-1 first-leg win.

