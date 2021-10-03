Liverpool Fans Ecstatic After Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Achieve Rare Feat

Liverpool's forward duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been tearing apart defences in the Premier League for the past 3-4 seasons. Both the players hail from Africa, Salah is from Egypt and Mane comes from Senegal. They have recently been honoured by being voted into the Confederation of African Football’s Africa Cup of Nations Team of the 21st Century. Liverpool fans could not control their excitement about seeing their top players in the team.

1️⃣1️⃣/1️⃣1️⃣



The fans voted the #TotalEnergiesAFCON Team of the 21st Century 📋



Who’s your favorite player from this squad? ⭐ pic.twitter.com/U67KOmT5qj — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 30, 2021

A fantastic achievement for @MoSalah and Sadio Mane 👏👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2021

Liverpool fans can't keep calm

Brilliant! 🇪🇬 x 🇸🇳 — Jaisal Singh (@jaisal_97) October 1, 2021

A fan stated that Salah should be offered a new contract extension.

Extending his contract would be nice, Just saying. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) October 1, 2021

Other fans were just happy that they had both the players and that they hopefully stay long at Liverpool and carry on doing what they are right now.

We’re so lucky to have both of them starting for us every week, hopefully they stay as long as they can do what they’re doing since day one ❤️ https://t.co/TCweLFb7sN — Abdelrahman Farid (@Abdelrahmanf_) October 1, 2021

Confederation of African Football’s Africa Cup of Nations Team of 21st Century

Goalkeeper: Essam El Hadary (Egypt)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Sayed Moawad (Egypt), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Midfielders: Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast) and Mohamed Aboutrika (Egypt)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Keeper El Hadary is third on the list of all-time appearances for Egypt. El Hadary made 159 international appearances for his nation between 1996 and 2018. He won the Africa Cup of Nations four times and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper on three occasions. In the 2018 World Cup, at the age of 45 years and 161 days, he became the oldest player in history to play in a World Cup match.

Three of the four defenders are from Egypt, Koulibaly is from Senegal and was part of the Senegal squad that took part at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He was named to the side that represented Senegal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup the following year and subsequently helped his team to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Midfielder Yaya Touré won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 with Ivory Coast and swept the African footballer of the Year award from 2011 to 2014. He also represented his nation at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. Meanwhile, midfielder Mohamed Aboutrika has also been included in the list. He won the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in 2006 and 2008.

Eto'o was regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his playing time. He won the African Player of the Year a record four times: in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2010. Lastly, completing the XI is Drogba, he picked up the African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the accolade in 2006 and 2009.

Image: AP