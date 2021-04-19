Liverpool Fans Lash Out At Club Over Super League Agreement, Place Banners Outside Anfield

Liverpool fans expressed disgust on hearing that their beloved club had expressed support for the European Super League. Liverpool are one of the 12 European Clubs to lead the proposal of launching the Super League. With several fans slamming the Super League, it is important to know why is European Super League bad and why are Liverpool fans unhappy?

Liverpool fans slam club for accepting European Super League proposals

Liverpool fans were left appalled by the draconian proposal of the European Super League and placed two banners outside Anfield to express their feelings on the subject. One banner read, "LFC FANS AGAINST EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE". The other banner read, "SHAME ON YOU R.I.P. LFC 1892-2021". Both banners can be seen in the image below.

Why is European Super League bad?

The European Super League is deemed as bad because it will create a breakaway league that will favour the fifteen founding members. Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the 12 founding members that are announced. As per reports, two German clubs and a French club could join these clubs as founding members.

As per the press release issued by the founding clubs, the inaugural European Super League season will feature 20 teams participating from across Europe, which will consist of 15 founding members and five rotating clubs. These founding members can never be relegated from the European Super League while the rotating clubs will have to qualify each season. Moreover, the qualification of the rotating clubs will depend upon the achievements of the clubs in the previous season.

Liverpool fans express displeasure on social media

Liverpool, a club that takes pride in hosting some of the best fans at Anfield, now seems to have shown their true colours by supporting the European Super League proposal. One fan wrote, "Absolutely disgraceful. Embarrassed to support this club for the first time in my life. #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague."

Another fan demanded that Liverpool owners should exit the club following this embarrassing announcement. Toby Tarrant wrote, "Even by football's low standards this is pathetic. A group of billionaires sitting down and reshaping football to suit them, without a care in the world for the history of their clubs and the people who care about them? Nothing surprises me anymore but this is disgusting #FSGOUT." This tweet along with few other responses can be seen below.

Even by football's low standards this is pathetic. A group of billionaires sitting down and reshaping football to suit them, without a care in the world for the history of their clubs and the people who care about them?



Amazing that a club that ‘cares’ so much about the community around it has gotten involved with a league that completely alienates its fan base.



I've always respected Liverpool as a football club but that's gone now.



