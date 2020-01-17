Liverpool Fans 'Preparing Hostile Reception' For Manchester United Ahead Of PL Clash

Anfield is known for its hostile atmosphere. One can expect something similar when Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool fans are planning to welcome the Manchester United coach with a hostile greeting. The celebrations are expected to be more unnerving considering that Liverpool are heading towards their first title in 30 years.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Fans to prepare hostile reception

A Liverpool fan page on Instagram urged their fans to get to Anfield two hours before kickoff. They wanted to welcome the Manchester United coach ahead of the Premier League clash. The handle said that Liverpool are heading towards their first league title in 30 years and Manchester United will do anything to stop them. The page urged the Liverpool fanbase to greet the Manchester United coach and show the Old Trafford side that the Merseyside club means business.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Anfield's hostile receptions

Liverpool fans are famous for arranging hostile receptions for away sides at Anfield. The two most notable instances came in the Champions League when Liverpool faced Manchester City and Barcelona. They received a fine of £17,500 for the City incident, with fans throwing bottles at the windows and rendering the bus unusable. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can come out on top against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side. They are the only team to take points off Liverpool in the Premier League. The Manchester United boss, in his press conference, said that his team is not worried about the reception.

