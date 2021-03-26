Liverpool Fans SLAM Sadio Mane For Heaping Praise On An Anfield Villain; Here's Who

Sadio Mane is recently on national duty as the Liverpool attacker is set to feature for his country Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations matches against Congo and Eswatini respectively. Recently the attacker has received a lot of heat from Liverpool fans after he uploaded a picture on his Instagram account with controversial former Liverpool star El Hadji Diouf.

The Reds' forward captioned his Instagram post: "With the best player in the history of our dear country". Little did he know about the hailstorm awaiting him as Liverpool fans slated him for his gym selfie post. Comments like "One of the best LFC signings Vs Literally the worst LFC signing"; “Diouf is a horrible man. Liverpool's worst ever signing,” started to flood on Mane's Instagram post.

Sadio Mane El-Hadji Diouf post: Why do Liverpool fans dislike El-Hadji Diouf?

El-Hadji has been one of the most disliked players to wear the Liverpool Jersey as the Senegal international had a torrid time with the Merseyside outfit during his stint with the Reds. The former Liverpool star is often regarded as the bad boy of Anfield and often seen as a dark figure in the club's history as he infamously spoke about regretting his move to Liverpool.

After the 2002 Word Cup, former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier had a major decision at hand where the Reds manager opted to sign Diouf for £10 million and gave his nod to the Senegal international over Nicolas Anelka. The 2002 World Cup star soon completed his move to Merseyside which kicked off a series of his ill-fated events during his stay at Liverpool from 2002-05.

El-Hadji Diouf started off his stint at Liverpool well by scoring a brace on his home debut but failed to live up to expectations later on. The Senegal International went on to find the back of the net only once in the Premier League since his debut in the next two seasons which led to the Reds loaning him out to Bolton who went on to sign him permanently later on.

The two-time African Footballer of the year was rumoured to have poor conduct off the pitch which then Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier was certainly not a fan of. The former Liverpool boss went as far as to suggest that playing football seemed to be a big obstacle in Diouf's social life.

Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard have also had their opinion on El-Hadji Diouf, being critical about the Senegal international with the footballer known to have major issues with the players in the Liverpool dressing room. Since his move away from Liverpool in 2005, the Senegal international has not shied away from speaking on Liverpool's legendary figures and aiming to destroy their reputation by speaking ill about his former manager and teammates.