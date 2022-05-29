Liverpool Fans' Speedboat Tour To Cheer For Team Goes Futile After Real Madrid Win UCL

Liverpool's bid for a treble ended with Jurgen Klopp's team losing the UEFA Champions League final by a solitary goal to Real Madrid. The Stade de France football stadium in Paris was jam-packed with Liverpool and Real Madrid fans coming out in huge numbers to support their team in the final. However, a group of Liverpool fans whose flight to Paris got cancelled took it upon themselves to make their own way across the English channel in order to reach Paris.

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool fans take a speedboat after flight cancellation

According to a report by Liverpool Echo, Thirteen Liverpool fans have used a speedboat in a desperate bid to get to France for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League final. Ahead of the UCL Final Liverpool fans had been turned away from John Lennon Airport after expecting to board a 4 am flight.

Boss way to get to Paris @LFC pic.twitter.com/1YKGFRelDx — Paddy OToole (@morefootie) May 27, 2022

As per the report two of the fans, Adam and Tom Dring, flew to Heathrow to try to get another flight but they were unsuccessful, so decided to team up with family friend Paddy O'Toole who lives in Jersey. The group managed to charter a speedboat to cross from Jersey to Saint-Malo - where they continued their journey towards Paris. A video was shared by O'Toole on his Twitter account shows the group speeding across the Channel in a Redbay Stormforce 950.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights

Liverpool attacked Real Madrid's goal in the first half with Sadio Mane coming closer to opening the score in the 21st minute with a low shot. However, Courtois pushed the Liverpool striker's effort onto the post. Madrid came close to opening the deadlock before the break but Karim Benzema's effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR review.

The French striker did rifle the ball home in the 43rd minute. Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock when he fired in from a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of the goal, giving Madrid a 1-0 lead. Mohamad Salah came close to levelling the score however his powerful effort was palmed away from Courtois to keep Real Madrid ahead