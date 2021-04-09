Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Sports New Look, Fans Give Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has sent social media into a frenzy after he was seen sporting his new look. At the time of his £67 million transfer to Liverpool in the 2018 summer transfer window, the Brazilian became the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Since his arrival at Anfield, Alisson has played a vital role in helping Liverpool to win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alisson beard: Mixed reactions to Alisson new look

Alisson new look almost seems unrecognizable as the Alisson beard has been replaced with a clean shave. One can see the Liverpool goalkeeper sport his new look in the image below. Fans gave mixed reactions to the same on social media.

Some fans were relieved to see the Alisson beard come off. Yvonne Cherrett, for example, wrote, " Thank goodness!!" Another wrote, "So glad." However, not all fans were happy as one would expect. Ellie Wickett wrote, "Not a fan ... he shouldn’t off saved the beard." Meanwhile, some other fans completely failed to recognize him as one fan replied, "I don't seem to recognize him without his beards."

I don't seem to recognize him without his beards ðŸ˜„ — Olori LFC ðŸ˜ðŸš© (@olori_lfc) April 8, 2021

Not a fan ... he shouldn’t off saved the beard ðŸ˜ — elliewickett (@elliewickett1) April 8, 2021

Thank goodness!! — Yvonne Cherrett (@YvonneR54557907) April 8, 2021

So glad ðŸ¤£ — Sharon Lowry (@Lowrysharon1) April 8, 2021

Liverpool form

Alisson's Liverpool have been in terrible form this season as per the standards they set last year. On the march towards the title last year, Liverpool set various records. Perhaps the most spectacular record set by the Reds was that they clinched the title with seven games to spare, bettering the five set by Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City.

However, this season has been nothing short of disastrous for Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions have slipped to seventh place in the Premier League table and are 25 points off leaders Manchester City with eight games remaining in their campaign. Since retaining the Premier League title is no longer a possibility, their only chance for a trophy this season is the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid date

However, having lost the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals 3-1 to Real Madrid, the Champions League could be slipping away as well for Liverpool. Vinicius Jr starred for Los Blancos with a brace while Marco Asensio scored Madrid's third goal. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored a crucial away goal for Liverpool.

As a result of a 3-1 deficit heading into the second leg, The Reds now require a sensational performance at Anfield to turn the tie around. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid date for the second leg is on Thursday, April 15 with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.