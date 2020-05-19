Liverpool Great Jamie Carragher Claims MJ's The Last Dance Is The Best Show He's Watched

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher revealed that The Last Dance docu-series is the best show he has watched during the coronavirus lockdown. The Last Dance is a 10-part mini-series revolving around the life of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan in his last season with the Chicago Bulls and has been the talk of the town on social media, most recently captivating Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. Although Jamie Carragher revealed he is not a fan of basketball as a sport, the 42-year-old was fascinated by Michael Jordan and his intensity while watching the show.

#TheLastDance is the best thing I’ve watched in lockdown & I’ve watched a lot! No interest in 🏀 but watching Michael Jordan is inspiring. His intensity is more inspiring than his ability!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 18, 2020

Jamie Carragher hails Michael Jordan in The Last Dance

With the Premier League suspended since early March, the ex-Liverpool defender has kept himself busy over the past month by watching The Last Dance series. Carragher took to Twitter and declared an admiration for Bulls legend Michal Jordan and his intensity while playing the game. Despite claiming that he is not a fan of basketball, Carragher was particularly impressed with The Last Dance docu-series that ended its 10th and final episode on Sunday. Carragher claimed to have watched a number of shows during the lockdown but the Michael Jordan documentary was the one that stood out from the rest. The Sky Sports pundit also went on to state that Michal Jordan's 'intensity was more inspiring than his ability'.

Jamie Carragher's Liverpool career

Jamie Carragher is well aware of what it takes to be a winner, having won 11 trophies during his time with Liverpool as a player. A one-club man with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher made 737 appearances for the Reds over 17 years becoming the second-longest serving player at the club. Jamie Carragher was also the vice-captain for Liverpool for the better part of a decade and knows a thing or two about leading a team.

Premier League return: UK Government set up Project Restart

With Project Restart, the UK Government has put in place guidelines for a potential Premier League return. According to reports from The Telegraph, Project Restart has outlined a plan for resumption of English top-flight football by June 12 at the earliest. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with a 25-point lead ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are set to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. The Reds will reportedly return to training this week at Melwood.

