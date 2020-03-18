The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liverpool Star James Milner Posts Comical Self-isolation Video While Trimming Grass; Watch

Football News

Liverpool star James Milner has posted a video in which he is seen cutting his lawn's grass. The player has undergone self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus- James Milner

The coronavirus outbreak has had a detrimental impact on all sporting events across Europe, with all major football leagues suspending their fixtures. Meanwhile, football players have undergone self-quarantine to avoid contracting coronavirus. Liverpool star James Milner has posted one such hilarious video while in self-isolation.

Also Read | Arsenal confirm that Mikel Arteta has tested positive for novel Coronavirus

Liverpool star James Milner seen trimming grass amid coronavirus lockdown

Liverpool star James Milner, in a video is seen trimming the grass in his lawn. The player is seen measuring the grass before trimming it off while being in self-quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak. The England international’s caption read as, “Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo won't return to Turin after Rugani Coronavirus positive test: Report

Coronavirus lockdown: Twitterati react to James Milner's video

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo issues first statement amid novel Coronavirus pandemic

Premier League suspends fixtures due to coronavirus lockdown

All Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak. There have been reports that the league might be extended until June or July to ensure the completion of the competition. On the other hand, the club decided to suspend their first-team training for the next two weeks.

Coronavirus lockdown: Liverpool have a 25-point lead in Premier League

Premier League leaders Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title. They have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men are scheduled to play against City on April 5. A victory in that game might well seal the title for the Reds. However, Anfield officials believe that the possibility of the fixture being played looks bleak.

Also Read | Premier League: How PL stars are spending their time during the Coronavirus outbreak

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TAKES SWIPE AT PAKISTAN
Amul
'STAY INDOORS!': AMUL'S MESSAGE
Jaishankar
JAISHANKAR MEETS AIRPORT OFFICIALS
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA SLAMS GUV SATYA PAL MALIK
Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO OLYMPICS PLANS 'INSENSITIVE'
Nawab
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FMR CJI GOGOI