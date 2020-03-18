Liverpool Star James Milner Posts Comical Self-isolation Video While Trimming Grass; Watch

The coronavirus outbreak has had a detrimental impact on all sporting events across Europe, with all major football leagues suspending their fixtures. Meanwhile, football players have undergone self-quarantine to avoid contracting coronavirus. Liverpool star James Milner has posted one such hilarious video while in self-isolation.

Liverpool star James Milner seen trimming grass amid coronavirus lockdown

Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

Liverpool star James Milner, in a video is seen trimming the grass in his lawn. The player is seen measuring the grass before trimming it off while being in self-quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak. The England international’s caption read as, “Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign.”

Coronavirus lockdown: Twitterati react to James Milner's video

Just brilliant. Cutting the lawn nearly as perfect as that goal line clearance! — AlexbLFC (@LFCAlexBlack) March 17, 2020

Oh god. We need the football back ASAP 😂 — Trent66 (@Trent6611) March 17, 2020

Make this a daily thing pls😭 — laurajayne.🖤 (@__lOls) March 17, 2020

😂😂😂Great to see you haven’t lost your sense of humour. — Redinfidel (@SyVbUKBISQXgaWG) March 17, 2020

You are something else James😂 — ‏ً (@CalvesLikeShaq) March 17, 2020

Premier League suspends fixtures due to coronavirus lockdown

All Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak. There have been reports that the league might be extended until June or July to ensure the completion of the competition. On the other hand, the club decided to suspend their first-team training for the next two weeks.

Coronavirus lockdown: Liverpool have a 25-point lead in Premier League

Premier League leaders Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title. They have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men are scheduled to play against City on April 5. A victory in that game might well seal the title for the Reds. However, Anfield officials believe that the possibility of the fixture being played looks bleak.

