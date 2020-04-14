Liverpool Star James Milner Leaves Fans In Splits With New Gravel Cleaning Video: Watch

The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in the Premier League being suspended as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. The players have used this spare time to interact with their fans online through their social media accounts. Liverpool star James Milner, known for his witty social media posts, was at it again with his latest gravel cleaning video.

Coronavirus UK: Liverpool star James Milner posts hilarious gravel cleaning Coronavirus lockdown video

James Milner has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown sharing his activities on his social media platforms. In the latest video uploaded on the Liverpool star's official Twitter account, Milner can be seen washing tiny pebbles in front of his garden. The former Manchester City midfielder individually picked up each pebble and brushed it clean before placing it on a towel to dry. James Milner said that it was the first of his new list of chores and believe that his wife wanted him out of the house for some time. The Liverpool star's video left the fans in splits and was an instant hit amongst the Twitterati.

Coronavirus UK: Watch Liverpool star James Milner's latest coronavirus lockdown video

On to the first on my new list of chores... I’m not 100% sure but I think maybe Mrs M wants me out of the house for a while 🤷🏻‍♂️#stonemethiswilltakeawhile#easytomissone #maybeifigravelshewillletmeoff#staysafe pic.twitter.com/pJpvKFHLvj — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 13, 2020

Premier League indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the Premier League being suspended for the foreseeable future with the number of COVID-19 cases growing in the UK. James Milner's Liverpool sit atop the Premier League standings and hold a sizeable 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and hope to lift their first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool have only dropped four points over the course of the entire Premier League season and are aiming at a record points haul if the Premier League season resumes.

