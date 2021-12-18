Liverpool Lead Race For Atletico's €126m Signing As Simeone Refuses To Rule Out Transfer

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has left the door open for record signing Joao Felix to leave the club amid speculation about his future, with Liverpool linked with the Portuguese star.

In the summer of 2019, Atletico Madrid broke their transfer record to shell out €126 million for Portuguese youngster Joao Felix from Benfica. There was a lot of hype around the forward's ability and potential, and Atletico were said to be lucky having fended off the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to land the wunderkind's signature. Fast forward three years on and Felix has not made the impact people had expected he would have.

He has made 89 appearances for Atletico Madrid and managed to score 20 goals and 11 assists in total. However, this season has not been his best, to say the least. He has not yet managed to hold his place in the starting XI due to injuries and the arrival of Antoine Griezmann and Matheus Cunha. And now, manager Simeone has left the door open for any potential suitors for the 22-year-old Portuguese forward.

Speaking at a press conference, Simeone was asked about the potential transfer of Felix and he said: "I always understand everything, I'm open to everything. The most important thing is the team. Joao is an important piece of our team."

There's still hope for Felix

However, there is still some hope for Joao Felix after his stellar showing against Real Madrid when he came off the bench and played about 30-35 minutes, even though he did not score, he was all over the field as though he had a point to prove. Diego Simeone took notice of it and praised that performance, asking him to replicate it more often.

Simeone added that he has spoken to the player about his role at the club and said that Felix is currently maturing as a player and will gradually find consistency in his game.

"He has to repeat performances like the one he gave the other day at the Bernabeu," Simeone added as quoted by Goal.com.

"He played 30-35 minutes and showed all the talent he has. Let's hope he repeats it because that's the player we need. I've spoken a lot with him. I don't have anything to explain to you about what needs to be worked on inside. Seeing Joao for just a few minutes, you realise he's a great player. He's going through a situation of growth, we've seen it with Portugal and maybe here too. It's about maturing and growing to find the consistency that football demands."

Liverpool leading the race for Felix

Premier League club Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to land the signature of Joao Felix. According to FourFourTwo, Jurgen Klopp has his eyes set on the Portuguese forward and thinks that he would be a wonderful addition to his team. The report also states that Felix could fit perfectly in the Liverpool lineup as his playing style is similar to the tactics that Klopp uses at the club currently.

Image: AP