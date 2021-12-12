Liverpool Legend Gerrard Gives Epic Reply To Owen When Asked About His Return To Anfield

Although Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield ended in disappointment as Liverpool beat his Aston Villa side 1-0, it did not stop the former Reds skipper from engaging in some fun banter with Michael Owen.

Owen, who also played for Manchester United, asked Gerrard how it felt to return to Anfield as the opposition manager, stating that he hated it whenever he made the trip from Old Trafford. The Villa coach gave an epic response to the 41-year-old pundit, leaving him speechless and taking fellow pundits on air by sheer surprise.

Steven Gerrard destroys Michael Owen with an epic reply

Michael Owen, who was working as a pundit for Premier League productions, asked Steven Gerrard, "We've all played and gone back to Anfield. I must admit I hated going back to play against them. But what were your emotions like going back today, and how did you feel about taking a team to your home?" In response, Gerrard said, "If I played for Man Utd, I'd hate coming back too," resulting in former pundits Robbie Fowler and Shaun Wright-Phillips laughing on air.

Mohamed Salah's penalty helps Liverpool beat Aston Villa

Liverpool dominated most of the Premier League match against Aston Villa as they registered 20 shots on target compared to the four of their opponents. However, they struggled to find the back of the net as they were not clinical enough. After wasting many opportunities, the Reds finally got their chance in the 67th minute when Villa captain Tyrone Mings clumsily got Mohamed Salah down.

The referee did not hesitate as he immediately pointed to the penalty spot. The Egyptian winger calmly converted the spot-kick despite goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez diving the right way. The Argentine had no chance to save it as the shot was struck with such venom.

As a result of the win, Liverpool maintained second place in the Premier League table with 37 points, just one point off leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the loss meant that Aston Villa side failed to move to the top half of the table. Steven Gerrard's side remains in 12th place with 19 points, one point off 10th-placed Brighton.