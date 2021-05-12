Last Updated:

Liverpool Legend Michael Owen's Never-ending Rant About Goals, Assists Sparks Huge Debate

Michael Owen Twitter comments: Liverpool legend audaciously claims that assists under no circumstances should be seen at the same level as goalscoring.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen's comments on goals and assists sparked huge controversy on Tuesday night as several fans engaged in a fiery debate on social media. Moreover, Arsenal and Chelsea Legend Cesc Fabregas also hit back at Michael Owen comments using his own Twitter handle. Here is the complete Michael Owen Twitter rant.

Michael Owen Twitter goes wild after Liverpool legend makes audacious remarks on goals and assists

Michael Owen was present in the Premier League studios on Tuesday night to discuss the Manchester United vs Leicester City game at Old Trafford. Prior to the game, the Liverpool legend made some insane comments about assists not being as valuable as the goals scored. His comments can be seen below:

Michael Owen comments created a huge divide on Twitter as some fans favoured the goalscorers while some others admired the skill it took players to get assists.

Michael Owen Twitter: Chelsea and Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas responds to Liverpool legend

Michael Owen is a typical centre forward who loves scoring and admires great goalscorers himself. However, his comments about assists were not taken well by former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who immediately hit back at his claims.

However, Owen seemed unimpressed with Fabregas' explanations of why assists should be viewed at the same level as goals as he continued his rant.

Michael Owen Twitter rant continues

If anyone thought that was the end of Michael Owen Twitter rant they are here for a surprise. Owen, who was analysing the Man United vs Leicester game, was unimpressed with Amad Diallo's five-yard pass to Mason Greenwood, who came up with a brilliant finish to equalise the scores. The Liverpool legend wrote:

As one can see in all of Michael Owen comments, the Liverpool legend completely disregards the ability assist providers and playmakers possess. Owen fails to acknowledge the fact that goalscorers too can score the simplest of goals that have been created as a result of a beautiful pass. For example, most of the forwards score goals that are tap ins or simple headers that are created by brilliant assists.

Michael Owen Twitter: Liverpool legend gets tired of arguing and posts an obvious remark

As a result of Leicester City's win against Manchester United on Tuesday night, Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons. Pep Guardiola's men currently have an unassailable 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with three games remaining in the season. When the Cityzens were confirmed champions, Michael Owen took to his Twitter handle to post the most obvious post after he was tired of arguing.

